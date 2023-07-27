Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

