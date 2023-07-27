Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $75.87 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $130,931.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,855,875.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $130,931.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,855,875.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,192. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

