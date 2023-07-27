Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $224,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $97,752,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after acquiring an additional 833,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Iron Mountain by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 830,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.6 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRM opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

