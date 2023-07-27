Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 19,142 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 398.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.54. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.