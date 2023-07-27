John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,359,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $15,598,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $12,834,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

