Schlumberger’s (SLB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $57.67 on Monday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $1,652,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

