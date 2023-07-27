Raymond James Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $67.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.40.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,053. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

