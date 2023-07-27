POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $127.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. POSCO has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $133.09.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in POSCO by 29.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

