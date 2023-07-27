The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $66.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEAS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $53.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 675,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after buying an additional 281,102 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

