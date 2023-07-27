Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $75.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

OXY stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

