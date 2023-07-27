Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

