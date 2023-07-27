Barclays Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $160.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.
Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $146.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
