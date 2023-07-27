Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $234.00 at Citigroup

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $192.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $202.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.