Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Shares of OVV opened at $43.10 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,398,000 after acquiring an additional 844,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

