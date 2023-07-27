Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $196.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $220.60 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

