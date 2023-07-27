Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.15

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.15 and traded as high as C$10.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$10.06, with a volume of 362,872 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 554.55%.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.