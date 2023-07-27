Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.15

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.15 and traded as high as C$10.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$10.06, with a volume of 362,872 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.12.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
