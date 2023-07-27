Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.28. Vaso shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 19,947 shares traded.
Vaso Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.
Vaso Company Profile
Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.
