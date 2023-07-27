Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. On average, analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
