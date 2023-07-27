CSW Industrials (CSWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $175.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $111.70 and a 1 year high of $177.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total value of $164,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total value of $164,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,931.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $555,588. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

