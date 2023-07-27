Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $5.46. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 407,212 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TAST. StockNews.com cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
