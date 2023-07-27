PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. On average, analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.80 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.98 million, a PE ratio of 240.12 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at PLAYSTUDIOS

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares in the company, valued at $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 11,448.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

