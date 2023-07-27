Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $73.17 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.23, a PEG ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $36,935.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 3,636 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $246,448.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $36,935.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,608 shares of company stock worth $19,998,751 in the last ninety days. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the software’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.