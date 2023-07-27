TTEC (TTEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. TTEC has set its Q2 guidance at $0.40-$0.53 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.38-$2.71 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $633.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.51 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. TTEC has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $77.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at TTEC

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. StockNews.com began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Marc Holtzman bought 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TTEC by 24.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 57,783 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TTEC by 11.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 54.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.