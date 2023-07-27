Arcosa (ACA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

