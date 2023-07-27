Tutor Perini (TPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $776.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.00 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Tutor Perini by 152.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

