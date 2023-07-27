Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.04. Lion Electric had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of C$73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.85 million.

Lion Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE:LEV opened at C$3.11 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$695.74 million, a P/E ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.89.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

