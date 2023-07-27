Short Interest in Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Decreases By 60.0%

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $60.45 on Thursday. Amundi has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

