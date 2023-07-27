Progyny (PGNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Progyny has set its Q2 guidance at $0.09-$0.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.42-$0.48 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $804,683.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $804,683.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,307 shares of company stock valued at $16,986,513. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,575,000 after acquiring an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 11.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 293,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 272,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

