Lion Electric (LEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.04. Lion Electric had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of C$73.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.85 million.

Lion Electric Price Performance

LEV stock opened at C$3.11 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$695.74 million, a PE ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.89.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

