Chimera Investment (CIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Up 2.2 %

CIM opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -63.72%.

Chimera Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.