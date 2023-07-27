Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

