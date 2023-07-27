Bally’s (BALY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Bally’s has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BALY opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Bally’s has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Bally’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Bally’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bally’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

