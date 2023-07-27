Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alstom Company Profile

ALSMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale cut Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

