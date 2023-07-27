AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $171.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Up 2.3 %

AN opened at $155.98 on Monday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 22.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.