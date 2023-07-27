AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $155.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.45. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.