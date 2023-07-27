Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.30

Shares of Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.30 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.96). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 2,016 shares changing hands.
Castelnau Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £237.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.30.
Castelnau Group Company Profile
Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private and public companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Castelnau Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.