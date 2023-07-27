Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $94.60

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.60 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.13). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.12), with a volume of 49,985 shares traded.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £428.97 million, a PE ratio of -8,250.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.60.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

