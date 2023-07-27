Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CSFB from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $8.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

