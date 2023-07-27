IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.26

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.26 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.78). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 60.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 1,548,764 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on IP Group from GBX 147 ($1.88) to GBX 133 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.26. The company has a market capitalization of £644.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.41 and a beta of 1.29.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

