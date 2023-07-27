Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,042.80

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,042.80 ($26.19) and traded as high as GBX 2,082 ($26.70). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,016 ($25.85), with a volume of 3,960,940 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,385 ($30.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,041.67 ($26.18).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,167.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,042.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,778.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Compass Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,068.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.