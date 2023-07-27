AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Raised to $175.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Shares of AMC opened at $5.07 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,073,187.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,500,323 shares in the company, valued at $205,530,600.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,391,009 shares of company stock worth $60,248,246. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

