Financial Comparison: California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and Citigroup (NYSE:C)

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for California International Bank, N.A. and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Citigroup 1 8 6 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Citigroup has a consensus price target of $53.73, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Citigroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.91 $14.85 billion $6.31 7.53

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Profitability

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Citigroup 10.24% 6.80% 0.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citigroup beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California International Bank, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The PBWM segment offers traditional banking services to retail and small business customers through retail banking, cash, rewards, value portfolios, and co-branded cards. It also provides various banking, credit cards, custody, trust, mortgages, home equity, small business, and personal consumer loans. The Legacy Franchises segment provides traditional retail banking and branded card products to retail and small business customers. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

