Head to Head Analysis: CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) & CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) and CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBL International and CrossAmerica Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL International $462.91 million 0.09 $3.68 million N/A N/A CrossAmerica Partners $4.97 billion 0.15 $63.70 million $1.45 13.90

CrossAmerica Partners has higher revenue and earnings than CBL International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL International N/A N/A N/A CrossAmerica Partners 1.14% 106.25% 4.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CBL International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of CrossAmerica Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of CrossAmerica Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CBL International and CrossAmerica Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL International 0 0 0 0 N/A CrossAmerica Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CrossAmerica Partners beats CBL International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of convenience merchandise items; and retail sale of motor fuels at company operated retail sites and retail sites operated by commission agents. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

