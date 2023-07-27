Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) vs. Ionix Technology (OTCMKTS:IINX) Head-To-Head Survey

Ionix Technology (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Free Report) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ionix Technology and Interlink Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionix Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Interlink Electronics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Ionix Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionix Technology N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ionix Technology and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ionix Technology and Interlink Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionix Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 6.94 $1.26 million $0.09 104.44

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ionix Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Ionix Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The company provides electronic equipment, such as power banks for iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras; and liquid crystal module and liquid crystal display screens for video capable baby monitors, tablets and cell phones, and televisions or computer monitors. It distributes its products to distributors and retailers. The company was formerly known as Cambridge Projects Inc. and changed its name to Ionix Technology, Inc. in February 2016. Ionix Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dalian, China. Ionix Technology, Inc. is a subsidiary of Shining Glory Investments Limited.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

