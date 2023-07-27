Reviewing SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) and Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Advantagewon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68% Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and Advantagewon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.23 -$33.42 million ($1.30) -1.05 Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Advantagewon Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPI Energy.

0.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SPI Energy and Advantagewon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advantagewon Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 341.18%. Given SPI Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Advantagewon Oil.

Summary

SPI Energy beats Advantagewon Oil on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Advantagewon Oil

Advantagewon Oil Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves in North America. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

