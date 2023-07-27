Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Critical Comparison

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and Euroseas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Euroseas $182.69 million 0.81 $106.25 million $14.70 1.44

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Euroseas 58.61% 55.54% 27.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Euroseas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and Euroseas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft 5 2 1 0 1.50 Euroseas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $142.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.92%. Euroseas has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.98%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Euroseas beats Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services. In addition, it provides inland container transportation services through truck and train. As of December 31, 2022, the company's fleet comprised 251 container ships with a total capacity of 1.8 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU); and a container capacity of approximately 3.0 million TEU. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit. Euroseas Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

