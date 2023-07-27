Contrasting Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enterprise Products Partners and GasLog Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 3 6 1 2.80 GasLog Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus price target of $30.91, indicating a potential upside of 14.71%. Given Enterprise Products Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Products Partners is more favorable than GasLog Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 9.69% 20.49% 8.22% GasLog Partners 29.49% 21.63% 7.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and GasLog Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of GasLog Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. GasLog Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Enterprise Products Partners pays out 77.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GasLog Partners pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GasLog Partners has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and GasLog Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $58.19 billion 1.01 $5.49 billion $2.54 10.61 GasLog Partners $371.03 million 1.16 $118.99 million $1.77 4.52

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than GasLog Partners. GasLog Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Products Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats GasLog Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates natural gas processing facilities located in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming; NGL pipelines; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL and related product storage facilities; and NGL marine terminals. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals, which include a fleet of 245 tractor-trailer tank trucks that are used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Napoleonville, Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Wharton County, Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related marketing activities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates refined products pipelines and terminals; and ethylene export terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

