CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.24.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $57.28 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $84.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

