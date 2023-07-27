Contrasting Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) & Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coronado Global Resources and Ramaco Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coronado Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ramaco Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ramaco Resources has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.12%. Given Ramaco Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Coronado Global Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ramaco Resources $565.69 million 0.71 $116.04 million $2.23 4.04

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and Ramaco Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Coronado Global Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A Ramaco Resources 17.30% 33.62% 17.98%

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats Coronado Global Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Coronado Global Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Coronado Group LLC.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

