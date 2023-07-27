Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Head to Head Analysis

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Spruce Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -33.87 Spruce Power $41.29 million 3.58 -$93.93 million ($0.67) -1.48

SMA Solar Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spruce Power. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A Spruce Power -204.40% -12.88% -5.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SMA Solar Technology and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

SMA Solar Technology currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.12%. Given SMA Solar Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SMA Solar Technology is more favorable than Spruce Power.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

